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NewsEducationCISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th marksheet
ICSE RESULT 2026

CISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th marksheet

CISCE result 2026 out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also check the results via DigiLocker.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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CISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th marksheet

CISCE result 2026 out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination results today April 30, 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their scores online. The announcement brings relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country awaiting their performance outcomes.

Where to check ICSE, ISC Results 2026

Students can check their results through the following official platforms:

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  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org

Details required to check CISCE result 2026

To check the class 10th and 12th results, students need their admit card which will contain the following details mentioned below:

  • Unique ID
  • Index Number
  • Captcha code

Details mentioned on the scorecard

  • Student’s Name
  • Unique ID (UID)
  • Index Number
  • Date of Birth
  • School Name
  • Examination Name (ICSE – Class 10)
  • Subjects Appeared
  • Marks in Each Subject
  • Grades (if applicable)
  • Total Marks / Percentage
  • Division (if awarded)
  • Pass/Fail Status
  • Internal Assessment Marks
  • Practical/Project Marks
  • Year of Result Declaration

 

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CISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th marksheet