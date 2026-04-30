CISCE results 2026 out at cisce.org, how to download ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th marksheet

CISCE result 2026 out: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has officially declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination results today April 30, 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now access their scores online. The announcement brings relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country awaiting their performance outcomes.

Where to check ICSE, ISC Results 2026

Students can check their results through the following official platforms:

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cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Details required to check CISCE result 2026

To check the class 10th and 12th results, students need their admit card which will contain the following details mentioned below:

Unique ID

Index Number

Captcha code

Details mentioned on the scorecard