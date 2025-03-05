CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 1161 Vacancies At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Candidates who wish to apply for these positions can do so by visiting the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started accepting applications for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 from March 5, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the Constable post through the official website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is April 3, 2025. A total of 1,161 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility
Candidates applying for skilled trades must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent exam from a recognized board before the application deadline. For unskilled trades, a Class 10 pass or equivalent is required. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 23 years as of August 1, 2025.
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here
- Go to the official CISF website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
- Click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link on the homepage.
- Enter your registration details and submit the form.
- Log in to your account after registration.
- Complete the application form and pay the required fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
- Print a copy for future reference.
CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen categories do not have to pay the fee. Payment must be made online.
The recruitment test includes 100 multiple-choice questions, with each section containing 20 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, making a total of 100 marks. Candidates have 120 minutes to complete the exam. For qualifying, UR, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen candidates must score at least 35%, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates need a minimum of 33% marks.
