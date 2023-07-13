CISF Head Constable/Min-2019 Exam: Download Admit Cards At cisfrectt.in

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit cards for the candidates who will be appearing for the written examination of Head Constable/Min-2019. The applicants are advised to download their E-admit card from the official website of CISF, which is https://cisfrectt.in/. The candidates have to log in with their ID and password to access their hall ticket for the exam. The exam will be conducted on three consecutive Sundays — July 23, 30 and August 6. Applicants will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they don’t carry their admit cards to the examination venue.

CISF admit card: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://cisfrectt.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HC Ministerial 2019 link

Step 3: Log in with your registered ID and password.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check your details and download it.

CISF admit card will contain your name, examination venue, roll number and other important instructions.

“Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time at the venue mentioned in their admit cards and bring all the necessary documents mentioned in E-admit cards,” read the notification.

The applicants will not be allowed inside the examination centre after the commencement of the test. The candidates are also advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. Along with the admit card, candidates also need to carry their identity proof such as their Aadhaar card, PAN Card or any other government-authorised proof.

CISF released the recruitment notification for the post of head constables on January 21, 2019. It announced the total number of vacancies at 429. The online application was invited till February 25, 2019. The physical efficiency test of the candidates is already done and now the qualified applicants are called for the written examination.

Recently, CISF also released a cautionary notice that asks candidates to remain careful of fraudulent job offers. Further, it said that these con artistes ask for money in return for job offers but CISF does not charge any money for recruitment. It clarified that it will not be responsible for any such cases.