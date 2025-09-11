CISF PET, PST Admit Card 2025 Released For Constable Driver Recruitment At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

CISF PET and PST Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Constable. (Driver & DCPO). All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Candidates must know that admit card is an important document for the candidates as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it so candidates must verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully like their name, roll number, exam address and time and important instructions for the exam.

CISF PET and PST Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Admit Card for CISF Constable Driver 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration ID and password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card then download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for future reference.

CISF PET and PST Admit Card 2025: Selection Process for the Driver & DCPO Posts

The CISF Constable (Driver & DCPO) recruitment process consists of multiple stages, starting with biometric registration and physical tests, including a trial test, proficiency test, and physical standard test. Candidates who qualify then undergo document verification and a trade test, followed by the final written examination. Clearing each stage is mandatory to progress further in the selection process. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the recent updates.