Civil Services (Main) Examination result declared: Check full list here

The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 812 vacancies.

The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 53 candidates which include 38 General, 14 OBC and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.

Here's the full list of 53 candidates:

S No. Roll No. Name 1. 0825425 Prachi Singhal 2. 5812786 Vishesh Dhatterwal 3 6604632 Hanmane Swapnil Ravasaheb 4 1144273 Amrit Jain 5 6309841 Nikhare Anurag Umakant 6 0850622 Akhlesh Garg 7 0863241 Lakshay Pandey 8 2201740 Arpit R Parakh 9 5804888 Rickey Agarwal 10 1139270 Vibhor Khandelwal 11 6704366 Yashpratap Shrimal 12 4500806 Kundan Kumar Sahay 13 0103302 Agrawal Jitendra Murarilal 14 1209977 Uma Maheshwari G 15 4500222 Suchismita Kanungoe 16 6315173 Capril Arora 17 1139387 Nikhil Jain 18 0863170 Kanchan Kumar Kandpal 19 1037071 A Venkateshwar Reddy 20 6602175 Joshi Nikita Satish 21 6304363 Gourav Jain 22 5808021 Kevin Toms Skaria 23 0821039 Kanchan 24 2600469 Aarish Bansal 25 5807973 Shubham Singh 26 6103759 Pankaj Srivastava 27 6417580 Raunak Agrawal 28 3509296 Rajneesh Sharma 29 6630018 Parakh Loukik Sumatilal 30 0813939 Aditya Bhatt 31 1910462 Abhilashh 32 0852113 Ashis Kumar Panda 33 0865019 Inabat Khaliq 34 5400373 Kumkum Joshi 35 6312267 AnkushWasan 36 0300448 Agrim Saini 37 5403059 Alok Kumar Pandey 38 7902467 Bhanu Pratap Singh 39 2207062 Rahul Mandiwal 40 1115402 Kunal Rohilla 41 0304544 Sathyaraj S 42 1107694 Sandeep Sheoran 43 4004218 Ramesh N 44 6308108 Santosh Choudhary 45 6311748 Abhijeet Yadav 46 0882880 Sunabh Singh 47 6703076 Chormale Pandurang Gorakh 48 0874071 Abirami S P 49 1406975 Sandeep Singh 50 1200857 Dhilipkumar T 51 4113024 Pooja kUmari 52 0301762 Ashis Kumar Sahu 53 0610801 Arvind Kumar Anand

The candidature of following candidates bearing Roll No. 1107694 and 0882880 are provisional. The list of these 53 candidates is also available on the UPSC website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.