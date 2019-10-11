Civil Services (Main) Examination result declared: Check full list here

The results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018 were declared vide Press Note dated 05.04.2019 recommending 759 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 812 vacancies.
The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.
As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 53 candidates which include 38 General, 14 OBC and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2018. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.
Here's the full list of 53 candidates:
|S No.
|Roll No.
|Name
|1.
|0825425
|Prachi Singhal
|2.
|5812786
|Vishesh Dhatterwal
|3
|6604632
|Hanmane Swapnil Ravasaheb
|4
|1144273
|Amrit Jain
|5
|6309841
|Nikhare Anurag Umakant
|6
|0850622
|Akhlesh Garg
|7
|0863241
|Lakshay Pandey
|8
|2201740
|Arpit R Parakh
|9
|5804888
|Rickey Agarwal
|10
|1139270
|Vibhor Khandelwal
|11
|6704366
|Yashpratap Shrimal
|12
|4500806
|Kundan Kumar Sahay
|13
|0103302
|Agrawal Jitendra Murarilal
|14
|1209977
|Uma Maheshwari G
|15
|4500222
|Suchismita Kanungoe
|16
|6315173
|Capril Arora
|17
|1139387
|Nikhil Jain
|18
|0863170
|Kanchan Kumar Kandpal
|19
|1037071
|A Venkateshwar Reddy
|20
|6602175
|Joshi Nikita Satish
|21
|6304363
|Gourav Jain
|22
|5808021
|Kevin Toms Skaria
|23
|0821039
|Kanchan
|24
|2600469
|Aarish Bansal
|25
|5807973
|Shubham Singh
|26
|6103759
|Pankaj Srivastava
|27
|6417580
|Raunak Agrawal
|28
|3509296
|Rajneesh Sharma
|29
|6630018
|Parakh Loukik Sumatilal
|30
|0813939
|Aditya Bhatt
|31
|1910462
|Abhilashh
|32
|0852113
|Ashis Kumar Panda
|33
|0865019
|Inabat Khaliq
|34
|5400373
|Kumkum Joshi
|35
|6312267
|AnkushWasan
|36
|0300448
|Agrim Saini
|37
|5403059
|Alok Kumar Pandey
|38
|7902467
|Bhanu Pratap Singh
|39
|2207062
|Rahul Mandiwal
|40
|1115402
|Kunal Rohilla
|41
|0304544
|Sathyaraj S
|42
|1107694
|Sandeep Sheoran
|43
|4004218
|Ramesh N
|44
|6308108
|Santosh Choudhary
|45
|6311748
|Abhijeet Yadav
|46
|0882880
|Sunabh Singh
|47
|6703076
|Chormale Pandurang Gorakh
|48
|0874071
|Abirami S P
|49
|1406975
|Sandeep Singh
|50
|1200857
|Dhilipkumar T
|51
|4113024
|Pooja kUmari
|52
|0301762
|Ashis Kumar Sahu
|53
|0610801
|Arvind Kumar Anand
The candidature of following candidates bearing Roll No. 1107694 and 0882880 are provisional. The list of these 53 candidates is also available on the UPSC website i.e. https://www.upsc.gov.in.