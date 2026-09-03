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'We are students' A team': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke hits back at 'B team' charges

Dipke said political leaders from different parties were already working on education-related issues and questioned why the BJP objected to such campaigns.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
'We are students' A team': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke hits back at 'B team' charges

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'We are students' A team': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke hits back at 'B team' charges
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