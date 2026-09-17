The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has launched a new campaign called 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, turning its focus specifically on the condition of schools in tribal areas. The drive was announced by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at a press conference in Nagpur, where he accused successive governments of neglecting tribal education for decades.
Dipke did not mince words while announcing the campaign. "Schools in tribal regions across India have been neglected by all governments in the last 80 years," he said, adding that the party would begin its ground-level intervention from Gadchiroli, a tribal-dominated district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.
He said CJP volunteers and representatives would visit tribal schools in the area to physically inspect infrastructure and facilities, and flag the gaps they find.
He was also sharply critical of how public money gets prioritised, pointing out that political parties spend crores of rupees constructing office buildings in every district, while residential schools for tribal students continue to run out of rented properties for lack of funds.
Dipke backed his claims with a set of figures presented at the press conference. He alleged that more than 590 tribal students have died across Maharashtra over the last two years, citing causes such as snakebites, poor food quality, and general negligence at school facilities.
He also claimed that compensation to the families of these students has often been inadequate or delayed.
On residential schooling, Dipke alleged that 477 of the 720 sanctioned Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the country are currently non-functional, leaving a large number of tribal students without access to the institutions meant to house and educate them. "Where will these tribal students go for their studies?" he asked.
He extended his argument to higher education as well, stating that although Scheduled Tribe students make up 22.8 percent of overall enrolment in higher education, only 130 ST applicants had managed to secure admission into the IITs — a gap he cited as evidence that barriers for tribal students persist well beyond the school level.
The Gadchiroli campaign builds on the CJP's broader 'School Thik Karo' initiative, which the party launched a month earlier as a nationwide push to improve conditions in rural and urban government schools.
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