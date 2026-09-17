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CJP launches 'adivasi school thik karo' campaign in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

He said CJP volunteers and representatives would visit tribal schools in the area to physically inspect infrastructure and facilities, and flag the gaps they find.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
CJP launches 'adivasi school thik karo' campaign in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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CJP launches 'adivasi school thik karo' campaign in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
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