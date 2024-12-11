Class 10 Board Exam 2025: Expert Shares Strategies To Turn Anxiety Into Motivation

Board exams mark an important milestone in a student’s academic journey, but for many Class 10 students, they can feel overwhelming. With the right strategies and planning, however, students can excel and achieve great results. Rather than giving in to pressure, students should focus their energy on disciplined study routines to perform well in every subject.

Here are some tips shared by Dr. Alka Kapur from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, to help Class 10 students prepare effectively and approach their board exams with confidence.



Here’s how a well-thought-out strategy can turn exam anxiety into motivation for success:



Tip 1: Understand the Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Start by understanding the exam pattern and syllabus clearly. The CBSE Class 10 exams include an 80-mark annual exam and a 20-mark internal assessment. Knowing the types of questions, marks distribution, and topics will help you focus on what’s important and save time during preparation.



Tip 2: Create a Study Timetable

Make a study timetable to stay organized. Allocate time for each subject, including revision, practice tests, and breaks. Stick to the schedule consistently for better results.



Tip 3: Solve Sample Papers and Past Questions

Practice with previous years' question papers and sample papers regularly. This will help you understand the exam format, improve time management, and identify areas that need more attention.



Tip 4: Avoid Slang or Informal Language in Answers

Write clear and formal answers, especially in language exams. Avoid slang or jargon, and make sure your responses are precise and easy to understand.



Tip 5: Make Short Notes

Create concise notes for key topics. These can be very helpful for quick revision and memorizing important points.



Tip 6: Attempt Mock Tests and Rest Well

Take mock tests to get used to the exam environment and check your preparation. Also, ensure you get enough sleep and rest to stay focused and avoid burnout.

Tip 7: Plan Your Answers Strategically

Develop a strategy for answering questions. Start with the easiest ones and write neatly to create a good impression. This helps manage time and boosts confidence.



Tip 8: Take Regular Breaks

Don’t study for long hours without breaks. Short breaks between study sessions refresh your mind and help you retain information better.



Success in Class 10 board exams comes from smart strategies and consistent discipline, not just hard work. Following these tips can help students stay organized, lower stress, and approach exams with confidence, making preparation more effective and positive.