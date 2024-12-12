Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Expert Tips To Ensure Good Marks With Smart Preparation

Class 12 exams are an important milestone, and preparing smartly can help students make the best use of their time. With proper planning and discipline, students can cover their syllabus, manage stress, and perform better. Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Delhi, shares the following tips for effective preparation:

Make a Study Plan

Create a realistic timetable that includes all subjects and topics, while also balancing study, relaxation, and revision time. Regular study reduces last-minute pressure and ensures steady progress.

Review Formulas Regularly

Subjects like Math, Physics, and Chemistry require a good memory of formulas. Revising formulas often, using flashcards or formula sheets, helps students recall and apply them confidently during exams.

Solve Previous Years’ Papers and Sample Papers

Practicing past question papers and CBSE sample papers gives students an idea of the exam pattern and question types. It also improves speed and time management, making students more confident.

Focus on NCERT Books

Study NCERT textbooks thoroughly, as most exam questions are based on them. These books provide a strong understanding of concepts, definitions, and practical applications, which are key for exams.

Highlight Key Points

Marking important concepts in textbooks and making brief notes saves time during revisions. This helps students quickly find essential information without re-reading entire chapters.

Take Short Breaks

Include short breaks in your study routine. Studying for long hours without breaks can cause fatigue and reduce focus. A 5-10 minute break after every 45-50 minutes of study can refresh the mind and boost productivity.

Practice Writing Answers

Writing answers within a time limit helps students improve their speed and structure. Practicing this way makes it easier to complete the exam on time while presenting answers clearly.

Eat Healthy and Stay Hydrated

A nutritious diet and proper hydration improve focus, energy, and memory. Avoid junk food and drink enough water. Also, get enough sleep and rest to stay alert and avoid burnout.

By following these simple tips, students can prepare effectively, stay confident, and perform well in their Class 12 exams.