CLAT 2025: Third Merit List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CLAT 2025 Third Merit: The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the third and final merit list for Common Law Admission Test Undergraduate 2025 (CLAT 2025). All the candidates who have participated in counselling rounds can now check the provisional allotment list on the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat will have to pay the fees of Rs. 20,000 by 23rd June, 2025 to confirm their seat till 1 PM. Last. Additionally, the deadline for the payment of confirmation fees is 27th June, 2025 till 5 PM. Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats can freeze their seats and if they are not then they can choose the float option.

Candidates must note that the third merit list shows the closing rank for some institutes like NLSIU Bengaluru, their closing rank is 460 for general category, and closing ranks for all the categories is mentioned. The closing ranks show the final cut-offs students need to take admission into that institution under the CLAT 2025.

CLAT 2025 Third Merit List: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CLAT UG Third Allotment List’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now choose the National Law University (NLU) of your choice and check the merit list.

Step 4: The third merit list of that institution will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download the PDF for future reference.

The merit list will include the details like All India Rank (AIR), the admit card number, along with vertical and horizontal reservation category. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of all the NLUs for latest updates.