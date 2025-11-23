CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Exam On December 7- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have officially declared the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have officially declared the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2026 examination is being conducted for the students to take admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across the premier Law schools in India. The exam will take place on 7th December, 2025.
CLAT 2026 Admit Card; Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv