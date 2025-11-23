Advertisement
CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Exam On December 7- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have officially declared the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Exam On December 7- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket HereCLAT 2026 admit card

CLAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) have officially declared the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2026 examination is being conducted for the students to take admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across the premier Law schools in India. The exam will take place on 7th December, 2025. 

CLAT 2026 Admit Card; Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

