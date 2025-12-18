CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours: Inside Her Winning Strategy

When asked to identify the three aspects that stood out most during her preparation, Geetali’s responses reflected a strong emphasis on mental well-being and sustainable study habits. “First, not feeling guilty about whatever score or rank I get. Instead, focusing on what went wrong and what went right,” she said.

For someone who scored an impressive 112.75 out of 119 to secure All India Rank (AIR) 1 in CLAT 2026, Geetali Gupta’s preparation strategy may surprise many aspirants accustomed to late-night study marathons. The 17-year-old from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan never believed in rigid study schedules. Instead, she followed a simple rule: set daily targets, complete them, and stop— even in the days leading up to the exam, according to reports.

Walking out of the CLAT 2026 examination centre, confidence wasn’t her immediate reaction. Like many candidates around her, Geetali felt the paper was “very tough.” It was only later, while reviewing her answers, that her perspective shifted. “I realised I actually found it easy, but hearing everyone’s opinions made me think it was tough,” she recalled, reportedly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hearing that she had secured AIR 1 came as a pleasant shock. “It’s really overwhelming,” she said, adding, “No one really expects themselves to be the topper when they begin their preparation journey.”

Currently a Class 12 student in the Humanities stream—studying Political Science, History, Geography, Economics, and English—Geetali’s subject choices reflect her early interest in Civics in Class 10 and her broader engagement with the social sciences.

As mentioned in reports, explaining her inclination towards law, she said, “I really enjoy debating, Political Science, and Civics, which is why I chose law.” Political Science remains her favourite subject, aligning naturally with her interest in governance and legal systems.

Interestingly, despite opting for humanities instead of the science stream pursued by her engineer brother, Geetali has a strong liking for mathematics. “I specifically like maths. Not the other PCM or PCMB subjects—just maths,” she clarified.

This strength played a key role in her CLAT performance, with quantitative techniques emerging as her strongest section. “Because I’m good at maths, I usually score well in quant, except for the really tough sets,” she said. Coincidentally, her predecessor, CLAT 2025 topper Saksham Gautam, also shared a similar fondness for mathematics.

Geetali’s CLAT journey began in Class 11, though she admits it was not particularly intense at first. “I was mostly figuring out how CLAT works at a foundational level,” she said. Serious preparation began only after the previous CLAT session, towards the latter half of Class 11, just before entering Class 12.

With nearly one lakh candidates competing for seats at National Law Universities (NLUs), and CLAT often coinciding with Class 12 board preparations, balancing school academics with entrance exam coaching can be overwhelming. Geetali credits both her school and coaching institute, Toprankers, for their support. “Whenever I couldn’t attend a LegalEdge class, I accessed the recorded sessions. It was never really an issue,” she said.

Stressing the importance of self-study, she added, “I knew how to prioritise and what to prioritise at different points,” while acknowledging that coaching played a crucial supportive role.

When it came to challenges, General Knowledge proved to be her weakest area. “It’s extremely vast and unpredictable,” she said. Within logical reasoning, critical reasoning was initially difficult, though the exam day paper leaned more towards analytical reasoning—working in her favour.

Her approach to mock tests was equally unconventional. While she remained calm during the tests, she took the analysis seriously. “That’s where the real work began,” she said, crediting LegalEdge’s doubt-clearing sessions for helping her understand her mistakes in depth.

On social media, Geetali adopted a balanced approach. She deactivated her Instagram account midway through the year but didn’t enforce a complete digital ban. “I would sometimes use someone else’s Instagram account,” she admitted. For aspirants struggling with social media distractions, her advice is practical: reduce usage gradually instead of quitting abruptly, and eventually limit access to once a week—or deactivate if needed.

Reflecting further on the three preparation principles that defined her journey, she added: “Second, consistency with self-compassion—being regular with tasks while allowing myself to relax to avoid burnout. And third, reaching out to mentors during overwhelming moments. They’ve seen it all. They know exactly what to say and when.”

For students just starting their CLAT preparation, Geetali advises familiarity with previous years’ papers, especially English and legal reasoning sections. “They form the foundation of the exam. Once you’re comfortable with the kind of English and legal reasoning CLAT expects, the rest becomes easier.”

Looking ahead, NLU Bangalore is her top choice, citing its strong reputation in the legal field. “Reputation matters the most. Without it, people won’t come to you for advice—and that’s what we want as lawyers,” she said.

While corporate law currently interests her due to the opportunity to understand private-sector functioning, she hasn’t ruled out government service. “Maybe the judiciary, or even the JAG exam for the military,” she said.

As one of the few female AIR 1 holders in recent CLAT history, Geetali avoids framing success purely through a gender lens. “It’s definitely a game of effort, but also a game of luck,” she said, dismissing the notion that law is a male-dominated profession—while acknowledging its demanding hours and limited work-life balance.