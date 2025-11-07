CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today! Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Apply — Check Official Website, Correction Window, And Exam Details
CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today: The CLAT 2026 registration window closes today, giving law aspirants their final chance to apply for admission to top National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates can still edit their details or exam city preferences through the correction window open till November 9 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2026 Registration Ends Today: The countdown for the CLAT 2026 registration ends today! Aspirants aiming to secure admission to top National Law Universities (NLUs) across India must complete their application process before the deadline. The Consortium of National Law Universities has provided an extended window for candidates who missed the initial registration date. With the correction facility still open, applicants have a final chance to make necessary edits to their details or change their exam city preferences.
CLAT 2026 Registration
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the CLAT 2026 application window today, November 7, 2025. This marks the end of the extended registration period, giving one last opportunity for eligible candidates to complete their applications.
The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2025, across various exam centres in India. Meanwhile, the CLAT 2026 application correction window is currently active, allowing candidates to edit their application details or modify test centre preferences until November 9, 2025.
Candidates can access the CLAT 2026 application link on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2026 Registration and Application Process
The online registration link for CLAT 2026 is available on the official portal. Candidates must follow the steps below to successfully apply for the exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026 — consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘CLAT Registration’ link
Step 3: Enter the required personal and academic details
Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully
Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as per the specifications
Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes
Step 7: Review all details, save, and submit the final application form
With the CLAT 2026 registration deadline ending today, candidates are urged to complete their forms and verify their details without delay. The correction window open till November 9, 2025, offers a brief but crucial opportunity for final edits. For the most accurate updates, applicants should regularly check the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
