CLAT 2026 Result To Be Out On THIS Date And Time At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Details, Steps To Download Here
CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and final answers key tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.
CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and final answers key tomorrow, i.e. 17th December, 2025.
According to IE, the officials said, “On December 17, before 10 am, the results will be released on the website”.
All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
