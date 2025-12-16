Advertisement
NewsEducationCLAT 2026 Result To Be Out On THIS Date And Time At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Details, Steps To Download Here
CLAT 2026 RESULT

CLAT 2026 Result To Be Out On THIS Date And Time At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Details, Steps To Download Here

CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and final answers key tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 11:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
CLAT 2026 Result (Image credits: Freepik)

CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and final answers key tomorrow, i.e. 17th December, 2025. 

According to IE, the officials said, “On December 17, before 10 am, the results will be released on the website”. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

