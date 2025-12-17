CLAT 2026 Results OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Counseling Schedule, Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

CLAT 2026 Results OUT: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has officially released the results and final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, i.e. 17th December, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) conducted CLAT 2026 on 7th December at 156 exam centres spread across 93 cities in 25 states and four Union Territories. Of the 92,344 registered candidates, 96.83% of undergraduate aspirants and 92.45% of postgraduate aspirants took the exam. Additionally, 548 candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category appeared for CLAT 2026.

CLAT 2026 Result: Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the link of ‘CLAT 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your mobile number and password correctly.

Step 5: Submit the details and your CLAT 2026 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download the scorecard for future reference.

CLAT 2026: Complete Counselling Schedule

The counselling registration will begin on 16th December, 2025 (6 PM) and it will end on 27th December, 2025 (10 PM).

The first allotment list will be released on 7th January, 2026 at 10 AM.

The second allotment list is scheduled to be published on 22nd January, 2026 at 10 AM.

The third allotment list will be announced on 5th February, 2026 at 10 AM.

The fourth allotment list will be released on 2nd May, 2026 at 10 AM.

The final allotment list will be published on 15th May, 2026 at 10 AM.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.