/CLAT 2027: Registration begins from August 3, exam on December 6; Check how to apply

CLAT 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will open the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 on August 3, 2026, at 10 AM.
Those candidates who are eligible and seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at National Law Universities can apply online through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The official CLAT 2027 notification was released by the Consortium on July 22, 2026, confirming the exam schedule, registration timeline, and application process for this year's cycle.
The clat 2027 registration window will remain open for close to three months, giving candidates ample time to complete their application.
However, the Consortium has advised aspirants to complete registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches on the portal.
As per the fee structure notified by the Consortium:
Candidates must note that the application fee must be paid online through the available payment modes: debit card, credit card, or net banking and is non-refundable and non-adjustable, even if a candidate later withdraws or does not appear for the exam.
Candidates who wish to purchase previous years' question papers during registration will need to pay an additional Rs 500, which is separate from the application fee.
Candidates are advised to go through the official information brochure for detailed eligibility conditions, reservation policy, and admission guidelines before applying. As per past cycles, there is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for either CLAT UG or CLAT PG.
Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:
Admission through CLAT 2027 will be based on candidates' performance in the entrance exam, followed by a counselling process conducted by the Consortium of NLUs.
After results are declared, qualified candidates will need to participate in counselling, where seats are allotted based on merit, category, reservation norms, and the preferences submitted during the application process.
CLAT continues to see a steady rise in the number of aspirants each year. Around 92,344 candidates applied for the CLAT exam in the previous cycle — roughly 75,000 for the UG programme and over 17,000 for the PG programme. With demand for law programmes continuing to grow, this year's numbers are expected to be even higher.
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