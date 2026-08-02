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CLAT 2027: Registration begins from August 3, exam on December 6; Check how to apply

CLAT 2027: The official CLAT 2027 notification was released by the Consortium on July 22, 2026, confirming the exam schedule, registration timeline, and application process for this year's cycle. For more, check the article below.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
CLAT 2027: Registration begins from August 3, exam on December 6; Check how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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CLAT 2027: Registration begins from August 3, exam on December 6; Check how to apply
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