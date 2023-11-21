CLAT Admit Card 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Here

CLAT 2024 Admit Card is expected to be released soon. The admit card is likely to be released today, November 21, 2023, according to reports, however, the conducting body has not specified the day and hour. Candidates taking the exam will be able to download the admit card once it is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Your registration number and password will be required to download. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on December 3, 2023. The exam will be held at over 130 locations around the country. Candidates must always carry their admit card as well as ID evidence such as an Aadhar Card.

CLAT 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the consortium's official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Enter your registered cellphone number and password to log in.

Now, click on the link to download hall tickets.

The CLAT 2024 admit card will be presented on the screen.

Download and print a few copies of the admit card.

This year's Undergraduate ("UG") CLAT 2024 paper will include 120 questions rather than 150 as in prior years. The 120 questions will be divided into five categories: English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, and Logical Reasoning. & Quantitative Methods

The syllabus for CLAT 2024 'PG' has not changed. The exam will consist of 120 one-point questions. According to the notice, every incorrect answer would result in a 0.25-point deduction for both UG and PG students.