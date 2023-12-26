CLAT Counselling 2024 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

CLAT 2024 Counselling: The Consortium of NLUs closed the CLAT Counselling Registration 2024 on December 20 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Following the schedule, the CLAT First Allotment List 2024 has been released today, December 26, 2023. Selected candidates need to decide whether to accept, revise, or withdraw from the seat allotment process by the specified deadline. To secure the seat, candidates must pay the confirmation fee. As per the CLAT Notification 2024, the entire admission process for CLAT 2024 will conclude after five rounds.

CLAT 2024 Counselling: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the link labeled '1st Provisional Allotment List' on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Select the specific institute.

A new page with a PDF file will be displayed.

Review the first provisional allotment list.

Candidates have three options to consider: 'Freeze,' 'Float,' and 'Exit.' If a candidate is content with the allocated seat and has no intention of participating in subsequent rounds, they should opt for the 'Freeze' option. Those who haven't received their preferred NLU in the first allotment but wish to keep the opportunity open for a higher preference NLU seat can choose the 'Float' option. The 'Exit' option is available for candidates who do not wish to continue participating in the counseling process.