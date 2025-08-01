CLAT Registration 2026 Begins Today At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

CLAT 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 has officially started today, August 1, 2025. Candidates who are interested in pursuing undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) law programmes at any of the 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) or other participating institutions can now apply online through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to complete and submit the application form is October 31, 2025. CLAT 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025, in offline mode (pen and paper format). This entrance exam is mandatory for admission to both UG and PG law courses offered by the NLUs. It also serves as a qualifying exam for admission into several other private and government-affiliated law colleges across the country.

‘The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium") at their Meetings held on July 20th, 2025 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 7th 2025, from 2 PM-4 PM," as per the official notice.

To complete the registration process, candidates will need to upload a recent passport-sized photograph, their signature, and relevant documents such as a category certificate, PwD certificate, and domicile certificate, if applicable.

CLAT 2026 Registration: Steps to apply here

Step 1 – Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2 – Sign up by entering the required details and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 3 – Upload the necessary documents to complete the registration process.

Step 4 – Make the payment for the application fee.

Step 5 – Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

CLAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the undergraduate (UG) programme must have cleared Class 12 or an equivalent exam with a minimum of 45% marks, while reserved category candidates need at least 40%.

For the postgraduate (PG) programme, an LLB degree with a minimum of 50% marks is required, and 45% for those belonging to reserved categories. There is no age restriction for applying. Students appearing for their qualifying exams in March or April next year are also eligible.

CLAT 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Students must attempt 120 questions in total to clear the UG exam. The paper is divided into five sections: English Language, Current Affairs and General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. The duration of the test is two hours.