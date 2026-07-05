/CLAT registration 2027 to begin soon; Check date, eligibility, fee and other details here

CLAT 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is likely to release the CLAT 2027 notification in the coming weeks, detailing the application schedule, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other important instructions for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
CLAT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB courses and LLM programmes offered by participating National Law Universities and several affiliated institutions across the country.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Consortium's official website for the latest updates on the registration process and examination schedule.
CLAT 2027 date (tentative)
Although the Consortium has not yet announced the official schedule, previous admission cycles indicate the following tentative timeline:
- Notification release: July 2026
- Registration begins: August 2026
- Last date to apply: October 2026
- Admit card release: November 2026
- CLAT 2027 examination: December 2026
CLAT eligibility criteria
For Undergraduate (UG) Programmes
- Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.
- General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO and OCI candidates should have secured at least 45 per cent marks.
- SC and ST candidates must have obtained 40 per cent marks.
- Students appearing for their qualifying examination in 2027 will also be eligible to apply, subject to meeting the admission requirements.
For Postgraduate (PG) Programmes
- Applicants should hold an LLB degree or an equivalent law qualification from a recognised university.
- General category candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks.
- SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 45 per cent marks.
Documents required for registration
Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready before the application window opens:
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets (for UG)
- LLB degree/mark sheets (for PG)
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Valid identity proof
- Category or PwD certificate, if applicable
CLAT resgistration fee varies as per the category. It must be noted that mode of payment is online only. There will be no payment to be made offline.
- General / OBC / EWS / NRI / PIO / OCI: ₹4,000
- SC / ST / BPL / PwD: ₹3,500
- Previous Years' Question Papers (Optional): ₹500 (additional for all categories)
- Mode of Payment: Online only (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI)
Candidates must know that the CLAT application fee is non-refundable in nature.
How to apply for CLAT 2027
- Once registrations begin, candidates will be able to:
- Visit the official Consortium of NLUs website.
- Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill in the online application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates are advised to rely only on the official notification for confirmed dates and eligibility requirements, as the registration schedule is yet to be formally announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities.
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