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CLAT registration 2027 to begin soon; Check date, eligibility, fee and other details here

CLAT 2027: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to release the CLAT 2027 notification shortly by the end of July, 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
CLAT registration 2027 to begin soon; Check date, eligibility, fee and other details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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