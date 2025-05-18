CLAT UG 2025 Revised Results OUT At consortiumofnlus.ac.in- Check Details About Counselling Process Here

CLAT UG Revised Result 2025: The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the revised results of the CLAT-UG 2025 yesterday, i.e. 18th May, 2025, Saturday. All the candidates who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test 2025- Undergraduate can now check their results from the official website i.e. consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The board has also released the final answer key along with the counselling schedule. The result for PG (Postgraduate) has not been declared yet.the official notice said, “Pursuant to the decision and directive of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and with the approval of the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), the results and counselling schedule for CLAT 2025 (Undergraduate) are hereby published. The results for CLAT 2025 (Postgraduate) will be announced following the resolution of matters currently pending before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court,".c

CLAT Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1- Go to the official CLAT exam- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of CLAT 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login,

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, CLAT UG Revised Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your scores correctly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

CLAT Result 2025: Counselling Process

NLU has also opened the registration window for the admission counselling from 17th May, 2025 at 4 PM. And the last date to register for the counseling process is 21st May, 205 till 5 PM. Candidates will have to provide at least 15 preferences while choice-filling their courses and colleges. There will be five rounds for the counselling. And the counselling fee for the general category candidates is Rs. 30,000 and for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PwD category candidates is Rs. 20,000. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.