/Cleared 14 government exams; IIT Kharagpur graduate reveals his winning strategy

A 29-year-old from Kadapa district is being held up as proof that persistence still counts for something in India's crowded job market.
Lomada Nagendra Sai has cleared 14 Central Government recruitment exams, the payoff of nearly three years spent grinding through failed attempts, self-doubt, and long days of study.
Sai isn't short on qualifications. He holds a five-year integrated BTech-MTech degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, one of the country's most competitive institutions.
His original plan was to build a career in IT, but that changed when the pandemic triggered a wave of layoffs across the tech industry.
Watching that unfold made him reconsider what stability actually looked like.
Both his parents work in government service, and that background nudged him further toward the idea of taking the exam route himself.
The decision was easier than the execution. He started preparing in 2022, and his first attempts went nowhere.
Instead of treating that as a sign to quit, he packed up and moved to Hyderabad, where he could prepare full-time and get proper guidance instead of studying in isolation.
What followed was close to three years of the same unglamorous routine, repeated daily: around 12 hours of study, mock test after mock test, and an honest post-mortem of every mistake once results came in, alongside constant revision of general studies.
Slowly, the selections started coming. He cleared exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, AIIMS, and the Central Pollution Control Board, among other bodies.
His most recent success came through the SSC's Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment, which pushed his running total to 14 Central Government selections a number that would be an outlier even among candidates who treat exam preparation as a full-time career.
Asked what he'd tell other aspirants stuck where he once was, Sai kept it simple: don't let a bad result define you, take something useful from every failure, and stay consistent even when nothing seems to be working. "Keep fighting, keep preparing," he said.
It's a familiar sentiment, but his story gives it some weight.
Thousands of candidates across India spend years chasing a single government job, often facing repeated rejection before anything comes through, if it comes through at all.
Sai's run of 14 selections doesn't erase how brutal that process usually is but it's a reminder that for some, the setbacks eventually give way.
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