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Cleared 14 government exams; IIT Kharagpur graduate reveals his winning strategy

The decision was easier than the execution. He started preparing in 2022, and his first attempts went nowhere.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Cleared 14 government exams; IIT Kharagpur graduate reveals his winning strategy

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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