CM Conrad Sangma Assures Govt Is Committed To Strengthening Education In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reaffirmed that education remains the government’s top priority and assured efforts to improve infrastructure, quality, and accessibility through a student-centric approach. Scroll down to check more details.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 06:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
CM Conrad Sangma Assures Govt Is Committed To Strengthening Education In MeghalayaImage: IANS/ File Photo

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday reiterated that education remains a top priority for the state government, but acknowledged that the sector is grappling with numerous challenges. 

Speaking at a function in Sohra, Sangma said, “Systemic structural issues have made the education sector highly complex. Despite significant spending, these challenges have hindered our ability to deliver the quality education we aspire to.”

He noted that efforts to streamline and restructure the system have begun, including rationalising schools, which he believes will lead to gradual improvements. 

Emphasising a child-centric approach, Sangma urged schools, teachers, and managing committees to keep students at the heart of all decisions. 

“Let the student be the guiding force—not just what benefits teachers or institutions, but what truly serves the child,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Ramakrishna Mission College in Sohra—the first such college by the Mission in the Northeast—affiliated with Captain Williamson Sangma State University. 

The event was attended by Sohra MLA Gavin Mylliem, Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem, and Swami Achyuteshananda, Trustee of RK Math &amp; Mission.

Highlighting the Mission’s contribution, Sangma praised its commitment to holistic education and character building. 

“The Ramakrishna Mission nurtures children to become disciplined, hardworking, empathetic citizens with strong values,” he said. 

He stressed that investing in human capital is the greatest investment a government or society can make.

Sangma assured that infrastructure challenges faced by Mission schools—such as road connectivity, electricity, and water—will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. 

Expressing gratitude to the Mission for its dedication, he affirmed, “The government will work with you to ensure quality education for the children and youth of our state.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

