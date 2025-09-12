CM Shri Admission Test Hall Tickets 2025 Released At edudel.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

CM Shri Admission Test Hall Tickets 2025: The entrance examination for CM Shri School of Delhi is scheduled to be held on September 13. The Delhi government has made the admit cards available starting today, September 11, on the official portal. Students who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting edudel.nic.in and following the instructions provided.

This entrance exam is conducted for admission to classes 6, 7, and 8 and will take place from 11 am to 1:30 pm at a total of 98 examination centres across Delhi. The admit card will carry important details such as the exam date, time, centre allotted, and essential guidelines that candidates must follow. It is mandatory for students to print the admit card and bring it with them to the examination centre, as entry without it will not be permitted.

CM Shri Admission Test Hall Tickets 2025: Exam pattern

The CM Shri School entrance exam will comprise 100 questions, each carrying one mark, making a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be given 150 minutes to complete the test. The exam will be conducted using an OMR sheet and will feature questions in both Hindi and English. The question paper will cover subjects including Hindi, English, General Knowledge, Mental Ability, and Mathematics.

CM Shri Admission Test Hall Tickets 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in to the CM SHRI Admission Portal using your Registration ID or Application Number.

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once released, the admit card for your applied class will be displayed.

Step 4: Click on the “Download” button, save the admit card, and take a printout.

Step 5: Read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow them.

The results for the CM Shri School entrance exam are scheduled to be declared on September 10, 2025. Document verification and the admission process for the selected candidates will be completed by September 15, 2025.

CM Shri Schools are fully funded by the Delhi government and offer free education, similar to other government schools. While tuition is free, there may be nominal charges for items such as uniforms, books, or extracurricular activities. Specific details regarding these charges will be provided during the admission process on the school’s official website or the Department of Education (DoE) portal. At present, no additional fee information has been released.