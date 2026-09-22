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CM Vijay expands breakfast scheme to classes 6-8, 15.3 lakh more students to benefit

The government has said the initiative aims to improve students' nutrition, ensure that children attend school without hunger and help them focus on their studies.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
CM Vijay expands breakfast scheme to classes 6-8, 15.3 lakh more students to benefit

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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