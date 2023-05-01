CMAT 2023 Admit Card Released At cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the hall ticket for the Common Managemen

t admission test 2023 (CMAT 2023) on May 1. Candidates who will appear for the CMAT 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the CMAT 2023 exam will be required to download their admit card using the application number and date of birth. The exam city slip for CMAT is already released and candidates can check the allotted city of the exam center via the same.

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the “CMAT 2023 Admit Card”

- A new page will be displayed on your screen

- Key in your login details

- Download the CMAT 2023 hall ticket

- Take a printout for future reference.

CMAT 2023: Marking Scheme

- Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

- For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

- For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

- Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

CMAT 2023: Exam Date

The CMAT will be conducted by NTA on May 4 in two shifts. Exams for shifts 1 and 2 were given from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively.

CMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

The question paper will have 100 questions totaling 400 marks, in accordance with the CMAT test pattern. Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship are the five major topics that the exam will cover.