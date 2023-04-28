topStoriesenglish2600173
CMAT 2023 Advance Intimation Slip Released On cmat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

CMAT 2023 Exam City Slip is now available on the official website -  cmat.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the advance intimation slip. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

CMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the advance intimation slip for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now download their CMAT 2023 exam city slip from the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download the CMAT 2023 advance intimation slip from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps to download CMAT 2023 Exam City Slip

Step 1: Visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads "CMAT-2023 City Intimation"

Step  3:  In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like application number, date of birth etc

Step 4:  Click on "Submit" and your CMAT-2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the slip and save it for future reference

CMAT 2023 Exam City Slip - Direct Link

Candidates must note that this is NOT the CMAT 2023 Admit Card. This is an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. CMAT 2023 Admit card will be released soon on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

 NTA is scheduled to conduct the CMAT 2023 exam at different centres located in various cities throughout the country on May 4, 2023.

