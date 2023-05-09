CMAT 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Date And Steps To Download Here

CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key and response sheet for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). The answer key and the response sheet both will be published on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Once out, the candidates will be able to download them by using the login credentials if needed. CMAT was held on May 4, 2023, in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

CMAT Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download Here

- Visit cmat.nta.nic.in, the official website of CMAT.

- Here, find the relevant download link for the CMAT answer key and response sheet.

- A login page will pop up.

- Now, key in the required login credentials.

- Submit the details.

- The CMAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

- Download CMAT answer key 2023

- Use it to calculate your possible scores

CMAT 2023: Marking Scheme

- Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

- For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

- For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

- Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

CMAT 2023: Exam Date

The CMAT exam was conducted by NTA on May 4 in two shifts. Exams for shifts 1 and 2 were given from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, respectively.

CMAT 2023: Exam Pattern

The question paper have 100 questions totaling 400 marks, in accordance with the CMAT test pattern. Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship are the five major topics that the exam will cover.