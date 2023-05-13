CMAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Released On cmat.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here

CMAT 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for Common Management Aptitude Test or CMAT 2023 Answer Key. Candidates who appeared for the CMAT 2023 exam can now check and download the CMAT provisional answer key from the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below.

Steps To Download CMAT Provisional Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads - "CMAT-2023 Answer Key Challenge"

Step 3: Login through your CMAT 2023 application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Click on 'submit' and your CMAT 2023 answer key along with your response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the CMAT 2023 Answer Key

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers provided in the CMAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key can raise a challenge against the responses by paying a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Candidates can challenge the CMAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in till May 4, 2023.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 14 May 2023 (up to 11:50 p.m)," statd NTA in the official notification.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. The exam was conducted for 2 hours per shift for a total of 400 marks. For more details, one can g to the official website.