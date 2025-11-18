Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986372https://zeenews.india.com/education/cmat-2026-registration-extended-till-november-24-at-cmat-nta-nic-in-check-steps-to-apply-here-2986372.html
NewsEducation
CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026: Registration Extended Till November 24 At cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration window for the CMAT 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CMAT 2026: Registration Extended Till November 24 At cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply HereCMAT 2026 Registration

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration window for the CMAT 2026. The last date now is extended till 24th November, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying can now do it on the official website, i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in.

“The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions”, says the official notice. 

The registration process started on 17th October, 2025 and it was initially scheduled to end on 17th November, 205 but now the extended date is 24th November, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). Candidates will have time to pay the application fee till 25th November, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). The agency will open the correction window on 26th November, 2025 and it will be closed on 28th November, 2025. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CMAT 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Complete the registration and then login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 6: Re-check all the details then submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CMAT 2026: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 2500 for general male candidates. And application fee for female candidates, EWS, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, OBC (NCL) and third gender candidates is Rs. 1250. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death - Will India Hand Her Over To Dhaka?
Milk Capital of the World
‘Milk Capital Of The World’: How A Small City Made This Country A Dairy Giant
Ayni Air Base Tajikistan
India’s Mysterious Exit From Tajikistan: The Secret Story Of Ayni Air Base
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: Verdict A ‘Sham,’ Says Son Of Ousted Bangladesh PM
School Assembly News Headlines
School Assembly News Headlines, Nov 18: Sheikh Hasina Verdict- Other Updates
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Another Reality Check For Congress After Mahagathbandhan’s Big Defeat
bangladesh sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina Case: After Court's Death Sentence Verdict, MEA Issues Response
Karnataka
Karnataka: High Command Will Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle, Says Siddaramaiah
Bihar Politics
Wonder For BJP, Blunder For RJD: Why ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’ Promise Failed
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA Arrests Another Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support