CMAT 2026: Registration Extended Till November 24 At cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration window for the CMAT 2026. The last date now is extended till 24th November, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying can now do it on the official website, i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in.

“The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions”, says the official notice.

The registration process started on 17th October, 2025 and it was initially scheduled to end on 17th November, 205 but now the extended date is 24th November, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). Candidates will have time to pay the application fee till 25th November, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). The agency will open the correction window on 26th November, 2025 and it will be closed on 28th November, 2025.

CMAT 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Complete the registration and then login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 6: Re-check all the details then submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CMAT 2026: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 2500 for general male candidates. And application fee for female candidates, EWS, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, OBC (NCL) and third gender candidates is Rs. 1250. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.