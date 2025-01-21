CMAT Admit Card 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CMAT Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The CMAT 2025 exam is scheduled for January 25 and will be conducted in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. NTA has advised candidates to keep a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference after the exam.The admit card includes details such as the exam time, reporting time, exam center address, and important instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow these instructions on the day of the examination.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

CMAT 2025 will feature five sections: Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Conducted online, the exam will last 180 minutes in a single shift. It will consist of 100 questions with five answer options each, totaling 400 marks.

The marking scheme awards +4 marks for every correct response and deducts -1 mark for each incorrect answer. The exam will be conducted in English.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your application number and date of birth. Log in to access and download your admit card.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Selection process

After qualifying in the exam, candidates need to apply for admission to the participating institutions separately.

Thereafter, each participating institution will announce cut off scores and the selection process.

The selection process may comprise a Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.

Candidates encountering issues while downloading or checking the CMAT admit card, or finding any errors on it, can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in for assistance. The CMAT exam serves as an entry point for admission to management programs offered by AICTE-approved institutions.

CMAT is a well-known entrance test for MBA aspirants, accepted by over 1,300 business schools across India. Candidates are encouraged to review the CMAT exam pattern, which remains largely unchanged this year.