CMAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

CMAT Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CMAT 2025 admit card today, January 25, on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is scheduled for January 25 and will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download their CMAT admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth. However, candidates only need to carry the admit card to the exam center, as the city intimation slip is not required. The city intimation slip, providing details of the test city, was issued on January 17, 2025. The CMAT 2025 exam is scheduled for January 25, 2025, and will be conducted in over 100 cities across India in two shifts. The admit card will specify the exam slot, timings, and venue details.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

CMAT 2025 will feature five sections: Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Conducted online, the exam will last 180 minutes in a single shift. It will consist of 100 questions with five answer options each, totaling 400 marks.

The marking scheme awards +4 marks for every correct response and deducts -1 mark for each incorrect answer. The exam will be conducted in English.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your application number and date of birth. Log in to access and download your admit card.

CMAT Admit Card 2025: Selection process

After qualifying in the exam, candidates need to apply for admission to the participating institutions separately.

Thereafter, each participating institution will announce cut off scores and the selection process.

The selection process may comprise a Group Discussion (GD) and a Personal Interview (PI). The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in GD and PI.

Candidates encountering issues while downloading or checking the CMAT admit card, or finding any errors on it, can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in for assistance. The CMAT exam serves as an entry point for admission to management programs offered by AICTE-approved institutions.

CMAT is a well-known entrance test for MBA aspirants, accepted by over 1,300 business schools across India. Candidates are encouraged to review the CMAT exam pattern, which remains largely unchanged this year.