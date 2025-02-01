CMAT Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CMAT Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates can also view the question papers and their recorded responses on the website. Those who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key can do so until February 2 using the link provided on the official site. “If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final,” reads the official website.

CMAT Answer Key 2025: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click on the CMAT provisional answer key challenge link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Review the questions and their provisional answers.

If you wish to raise an objection, follow the given instructions.

CMAT Answer Key 2025: Here’s how to challenge answer key

Log in to the official website using your application number, password, and security pin.

Click on ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ to choose the question you wish to challenge.

If needed, upload supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Submit your challenges before the deadline at 11:50 PM on February 2, 2025.

No changes can be made after the fee is paid, and late submissions will not be accepted.

Each question in the CMAT exam is worth four marks. Candidates will receive +4 marks for every correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted (-1) for each incorrect response.

No marks will be added or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

Candidates were required to select one option per question. However, if subject experts review objections and find that multiple options are correct, full marks will be awarded to candidates who selected any of the correct options. If a question is cancelled, full marks will be given to all candidates.