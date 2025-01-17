CMAT Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Released Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CMAT Exam City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) exam city intimation slip today. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled for January 25, offering admission to management courses in participating MBA colleges. According to the schedule, the CMAT exam city slip will be released on January 17 on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. The slip will indicate the city where the exam center is located. Candidates were asked to select four cities of their preference while filling out the CMAT 2025 application form.

The NTA will conduct the CMAT 2025 exam in 107 cities. "Efforts will be made to allocate an exam center to candidates based on their chosen city preferences in the application form. However, due to logistical and administrative reasons, a different city or nearby location may be assigned," the NTA stated. The CMAT 2025 admit card will include detailed information such as the exam date, exam center address, candidate details, and timings.

CMAT Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

On the homepage, click on the link for the CMAT 2025 exam city slip.

Enter your login details and submit.

View and download your exam city slip.

Print a copy for future reference.

The three-hour CMAT exam will assess candidates in five sections: Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to the CMAT question paper pattern, each section will consist of 20 questions worth 80 marks each, with a total score of 400 marks.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to management programs in India. It helps AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions choose qualified graduates for their management courses.