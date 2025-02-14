CMAT Result 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CMAT Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2025 results on exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates can download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth. The exam took place on January 25 in two shifts across 107 cities and 178 exam centers. Out of 74,012 registered candidates, 63,145 appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), with an overall attendance of 85.32 percent.

Earlier, NTA said, “If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Keys. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.”

After the exam, NTA published the CMAT answer key and question paper on the official website, along with candidates' recorded responses. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, between January 31 and February 2. Subject experts reviewed the challenges, and the final answer key was prepared accordingly. The result was then based on this final answer key.

CMAT Result 2025: Steps to check here

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Click on the ‘CMAT Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Your CMAT result will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

CMAT Result 2025: Marking scheme

Each question in the CMAT exam carries four marks. Candidates receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are given or deducted for unanswered or unattempted questions. If multiple options are correct, candidates who select any of the correct answers will receive full marks. In cases where a question is dropped, all candidates are given full marks for that question.

CMAT Result 2025: Tie-breaking rules

Students with the same score are ranked in ascending order based on their date of birth. Candidates who achieve the same score are assigned the same merit rank, and the ranking continues accordingly. For example, if two candidates share rank 2, both are given rank 2, and the next candidate is assigned rank 4 instead of rank 3.