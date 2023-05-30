COMDEK UGET 2023 Answer Key OUT At comdek.org, Raise Objections By June 1- Direct Link To Download Here

COMDEK UGET 2023 Answer Key: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, COMDEK has released the provisional answer keys for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET) exam 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the COMDEK UGET 2023 exam can get the answer key and evaluate their performance. The link to the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET) test answer keys is now active on comdek.org. Candidates can also download the provisional answer keys by following the simple steps outlined below.

On May 28, 2023, COMDEK UGET 2023 was held for admission to various engineering institutes. If a candidate has any concerns regarding the COMDEK UGET 2023 answer key, they can file an objection until June 1 at 4 p.m.

COMDEK UGET 2023 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Visit the official website and click on the answer key of COMEDK UGET

Log in to the candidate portal using the application Seq No/User ID and password.

The official COMEDK answer key will appear on the screen along with the question paper.

The answer key will be downloaded in PDF format.

After the due date, no representations will be accepted. Candidates should be aware that clarifications regarding the provisional answer key must be submitted online in the format provided, with a charge of Rs.500/- per clarification, payable only online. Only if the requested clarification is granted will the money be repaid in full after the COMEDK UGET 2023 process is completed.