COMEDK answer key 2026 out at comedk.org; Objection window open till May 18

COMEDK provisional answer key 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK provisional answer key 2026 on May 16 at 11 AM on its official website, comedk.org.

Along with the provisional answer key, the authorities have also opened the objection window for students who wish to challenge any answer. Candidates can raise objections online till May 18, 2026, 2 PM, by paying a fee of ₹500 per question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid after review.

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Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held on May 9 can now download the answer key, response sheet and question paper through the candidate login portal.

As per the latest notification on the official website, COMEDK final answer key 2026 will be released on May 23, 2026 at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their COMEDK rank card from May 29 at 4 PM.

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How to check the COMEDK answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

First, students need to visit the official website

Then, Click on the “Engineering Login” or answer key link

Enter the application number and password

The provisional answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

COMEDK Objection window details

Students who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the online portal. Candidates are required to upload supporting documents while challenging a response. As per the guidelines, objections submitted without proper justification may not be accepted.

COMEDK 2026: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 16, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 18, 2026, till 2 PM

Final Answer Key Release: May 23, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Rank/Score Card: May 29, 2026

The provisional answer key allows candidates to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results. According to the official marking scheme, candidates receive one mark for every correct answer and there is no negative marking in the examination.