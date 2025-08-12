COMEDK Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today At comedk.org- Check Steps To Download Here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to announce the COMEDK 2025 Counselling Round 2 results on August 12, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process will be able to view their seat allotment status on the official COMEDK website, comedk.org. According to the schedule, the Round 2 allotment list will be accessible online from 2:00 PM on August 12, 2025, and will remain available until 12:00 PM on August 16, 2025. During this period, candidates can check their allotted college and course details, download the allotment letter, and complete the necessary formalities.

COMEDK Counseling 2025: Important dates

Activity Start Date & Time End Date & Time Round 2 - Allotment Result, Decision & Fee Payment 2:00 PM, 12 August 2025 12:00 NOON, 16 August 2025 Reporting to College by Candidate 2:00 PM, 12 August 2025 3:00 PM, 16 August 2025 Round 2 Seat Cancellation (Round 1 KKR candidates only) 2:00 PM, 12 August 2025 5:00 PM, 16 August 2025

COMEDK Counselling 2025: Here's how to check result

Go to the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the link for the COMEDK seat allotment result.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

After submitting the information, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result carefully and download it.

Take a printout of the result and keep it for future reference.

Candidates who secure a seat in the allotment process will need to pay the tuition fee applicable to the allotted college. As per the agreement between the State Government and the Association of Colleges, the maximum annual tuition fee is either Rs 2,81,100 or Rs 2,00,000, depending on the option chosen by the respective institution. In addition to tuition fees, each college can also charge “Other Fees” of up to Rs 20,000 per year, which will be collected through COMEDK.