COMEDK Round 1 Allotment Result 2025 To Be Released Today At comedk.org- Check Details Here

COMEDK Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to release the first round of Engineering admissions today, i.e. 28th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK exam and have registered themselves for the counselling process will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e comedk.org.

The choice-filling process for the COMEDK UGET mock round was conducted from 18th July to 20th July, followed by the announcement of the mock allotment results for engineering admissions on 22nd July. After the results, candidates were given an opportunity to edit or revise their preferences between 22nd July and 24th July. Additionally, those who secure a seat in the first round must complete their reporting to the allotted college by 4 PM on 1st August. And candidates who wish to withdraw from their allotted seat will be allowed to do so until 4 PM on 4th August.

COMEDK Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- comedk.org.

Step 2: You will find the link to the COMEDK UGET Round 1 allotment on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your login ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your COMEDK round 1 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page for future reference.

The COMEDK Counselling is being conducted for the admission in engineering, around 217 colleges or institutes are participating in the counselling and there are 26,827 seats for undergraduation courses. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.