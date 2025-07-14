COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released At comedk.org- Check All Important Dates Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the detailed schedule for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 counselling process. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling can now check their schedule through the official website, i.e. comedk.org.

According to the official notice, the choice filling will start on 18th July, 2025 for the mock round and it will end 20th July, 2025. After the choice filling, COMEDK will release the results of the mock round on 22nd July, 2025. Candidates will also be given a chance to make changes and edit the choices they filled immediately after.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: Detailed Schedule

The seat matrix will be made available on July 16, 2025.

Candidates will have to complete the process of choice filling for the mock round between July 18 and July 20, 2025.

The mock allotment result will be published on July 22, 2025.

Candidates can edit or change their filled choices from July 22 to July 24, 2025.

The final allotment result, along with the decision-making and fee payment window, will be open from July 28 to August 1, 2025.

Candidates must report to the allotted college between July 28 and August 1, 2025.

The cancellation form for Round 1 (which can also be submitted in Round 2) must be completed by August 4, 2025, before 11 AM.

After the allotment of the college if the candidate wants to confirm their seat then they will have to pay the admission fees within the given time and if they fail to pay the fees on time then their admission and seat will be forfeited. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.