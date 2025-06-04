COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key OUT At comedk.org- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the final answer key for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 today, i.e. 4th June, 2025, Wednesday. Candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key through the official website i.e, comedk.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application sequence number, their user ID and password to access their result, they won’t be able to check their result without these details. The COMEDK UGET examination took place on 10th May, 2025 and at a few centres it was held on 25th May, 2025. The scorecards will be released on 7th June, 2025.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result 2025: Steps to check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official COMEDK website- comedk.org.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your User ID and password correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, you have to find the link of ‘Final Answer key’, open it.

Step 6: Check the answer key and download it for the future.

Once the results are announced, the COMEDK counselling schedule will be made available on the official website. Candidates who obtain a valid rank can begin the counselling registration process once the link is activated online. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka publishes the cut-off ranks for each participating college after every counselling round. These cut-offs are presented as opening and closing ranks, which determine seat allotment for students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.