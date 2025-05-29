COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the provisional answer key for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 yesterday. Candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key and response sheet by logging in with their credentials at the official website i.e, comedk.org.

If candidates are not satisfied with the provisional answer key and have any dispensaries, they can raise objections until 30th May, 2025, 4 PM through the official website. The final answer key will be published on June 4, followed by the announcement of results on June 7. Candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs. 500 per question to raise the objection, which is non-refundable and candidates will have to submit the proper resources and documents proving their objection.

COMEDK UGET Objection Window 2025: Steps to Challenge Answer Key Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- comedk.org.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Login in’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 4: After submission, access the COMEDK answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now you have to select the answer you want to challenge.

Step 6: Explain and attach supporting documents with valid proofs and pay the required fees.

Step 7: Submit and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the results are announced, the COMEDK counselling schedule will be made available on the official website. Candidates who obtain a valid rank can begin the counselling registration process once the link is activated online. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka publishes the cut-off ranks for each participating college after every counselling round. These cut-offs are presented as opening and closing ranks, which determine seat allotment for students.