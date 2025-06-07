COMEDK UGET 2025 Result OUT At comedk.org- Check Toppers’ List, Details About Counselling Process Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially declared the result for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the official website, i.e. comedk.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application sequence number, their user ID and password to access their result, they won’t be able to check their result without these details. The COMEDK UGET examination took place on 10th May, 2025 and at a few centres it was held on 25th May, 2025. The counselling registration and uploading of documents will start from 9th June, 4 Pm and it will end on 18th June, 2025 at 2 PM.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: Toppers’ List

Shishir H Shetty

Malik Jain

Varun J Kumar

Vennapusa Harshavardhan Reddy

Nitesh Anand

NB Ritesh Varshan

Manojna Shreevijay Kalburgi

G Saikiran

Anurag Chaudhary

Bhupathi Nithin Agnihotri

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: This Year’s Result

This year, a total of 1,31,937 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 1,13,111 candidates actually appeared for the exam, out of which 37,715 were from Karnataka and 75,396 candidates were from other states. And around 11,412 candidates have scored the percentile between 90th to 100th in the COMEDK UGET 2025 examination and around 11,446 candidates scored between the 80th to 90th percentile while around 11,723 candidates scored between 70th to 80th percentile this year.

The COMEDK counselling schedule will be made available on the official website. Candidates who obtain a valid rank can begin the counselling registration process once the link is activated online. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka publishes the cut-off ranks for each participating college after every counselling round. These cut-offs are presented as opening and closing ranks, which determine seat allotment for students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates regarding the counselling process.