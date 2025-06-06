COMEDK UGET 2025 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At 2 PM At comedk.org- Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially declared the date and time of the result for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 today. The scorecards will be available tomorrow, i.e 7th June, 2025 at 2 PM. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the official website, i.e. comedk.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application sequence number, their user ID and password to access their result, they won’t be able to check their result without these details. The COMEDK UGET examination took place on 10th May, 2025 and at a few centres it was held on 25th May, 2025. The counselling registration and uploading of documents will start from 9th June, 4 Pm and it will end on 18th June, 2025 at 2 PM.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result 2025: Steps to check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official COMEDK website- comedk.org.

Step 2: You will see the button of ‘Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your User ID and password correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, you have to find the link of ‘COMEDK UGET Result’, open it.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Once the results are announced, the COMEDK counselling schedule will be made available on the official website. Candidates who obtain a valid rank can begin the counselling registration process once the link is activated online. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka publishes the cut-off ranks for each participating college after every counselling round. These cut-offs are presented as opening and closing ranks, which determine seat allotment for students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.