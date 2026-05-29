COMEDK UGET 2026 result delay: Link to be activated at 6 PM; Check details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has delayed the COMEDK UGET 2026 result. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, comedk.org, once the result is released.

Also Read: UG students alert: Boost your career with these UGC internships; Check eligibility, benefits, stipend, and how to apply

How to check COMEDK UGET 2026 scorecard

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1. Go to the official website of the COMEDK - comedk.org

2. Select the "COMEDK UGET Result 2026" link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click the submit button

5. Download your scorecard and save it for future use

Once you've downloaded your marksheet, check all the details carefully that are mentioned on the scorecard.

Exam dates for COMEDK UGET 2026

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam was successfully conducted on May 9, 2026, across three shifts. Results for the examination are being declared on May 29, 2026.

What is COMEDK UGET exam?

The Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The exam lasts 3 hours and includes 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Through this exam, students can get admission to over 20,000 seats, and around 150 engineering colleges accept COMEDK UGET scores.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2026 result to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard from comedk.org

Login credentials required

Students must be ready with their login details:-

1. User ID

2. Application Number

3. Password

Details mentioned on the COMEDK UGET 2026 rankcard

1. Candidate's registration number

2. Date of birth

3. Category

4. Contact details

5. COMEDK test admission ticket number

6. Rank

7. Percentile score

What comes after results?

Once the COMEDK UGET 2026 results are out, authorities will start the counselling process, where students need to take part for admission to colleges.

As the COMEDK UGET 2026 results are now out, candidates should carefully check their scorecards and start preparing for the next stage of the admission process. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is expected to begin counselling soon, so staying updated and planning your college preferences will help ensure a smooth admission journey.