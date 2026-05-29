Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051309https://zeenews.india.com/education/comedk-uget-2026-result-delay-check-scorecard-rank-card-and-key-details-here-3051309.html
NewsEducationCOMEDK UGET 2026 result delay: Link to be activated at 6 PM; Check details here
COMEDK RESULT LINK

COMEDK UGET 2026 result delay: Link to be activated at 6 PM; Check details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has delayed the COMEDK UGET 2026 result. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards online once it is released.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK UGET 2026 result.
  • Candidates can now check and download their scorecard through the official website - comedk.org.
  • The Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

COMEDK UGET 2026 result delay: Link to be activated at 6 PM; Check details hereCOMEDK UGET result 2026

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has delayed the COMEDK UGET 2026 result. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, comedk.org, once the result is released.

Also Read: UG students alert: Boost your career with these UGC internships; Check eligibility, benefits, stipend, and how to apply

How to check COMEDK UGET 2026 scorecard

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Go to the official website of the COMEDK - comedk.org

2. Select the "COMEDK UGET Result 2026" link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click the submit button

5. Download your scorecard and save it for future use

Once you've downloaded your marksheet, check all the details carefully that are mentioned on the scorecard.

Exam dates for COMEDK UGET 2026

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam was successfully conducted on May 9, 2026, across three shifts. Results for the examination are being declared on May 29, 2026.

What is COMEDK UGET exam?

The Undergraduate Engineering Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to private engineering colleges in Karnataka. The exam lasts 3 hours and includes 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Through this exam, students can get admission to over 20,000 seats, and around 150 engineering colleges accept COMEDK UGET scores.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2026 result to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard from comedk.org

Login credentials required

Students must be ready with their login details:-

1. User ID

2. Application Number

3. Password

Details mentioned on the COMEDK UGET 2026 rankcard

1. Candidate's registration number

2. Date of birth

3. Category

4. Contact details

5. COMEDK test admission ticket number

6. Rank

7. Percentile score

What comes after results?

Once the COMEDK UGET 2026 results are out, authorities will start the counselling process, where students need to take part for admission to colleges.

As the COMEDK UGET 2026 results are now out, candidates should carefully check their scorecards and start preparing for the next stage of the admission process. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is expected to begin counselling soon, so staying updated and planning your college preferences will help ensure a smooth admission journey.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Panchayat polls: Women lead record 80% turnout in 2nd phase
Border Security Force
Meet Princee Rani, woman IPS officer to become first BSF Tripura Frontier IG
Pakistan
Asim Munir’s growing nightmare: LeT exposes Pakistan’s fault lines | DNA
SRH vs RR
SRH create unwanted IPL record, surpass RCB to become first team in IPL to…
US-Iran ceasefire
'Won't tolerate any toll fee on Hormuz': US issues stern warning to Oman, Iran
Karan Johar
Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena on social media
United States
US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal; Trump's approval pending: Axios report
Most catches in IPL 2026
Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026
Rajasthan
Rajasthan horror: 4 of a family killed, vehicle set on fire with bodies inside