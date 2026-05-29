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NewsEducationCOMEDK UGET 2026 result to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard from comedk.org
COMEDK UGET RESULT 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 result to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard from comedk.org

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the COMEDK UGET 2026 result today at 4 PM on its official website. Candidates can download their scorecards online, which will be used for counselling and admission to engineering colleges.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • COMEDK UGET 2026 results are being released today, May 29, at 4 PM.
  • Students can check their scorecard and rank card by logging in at comedk.org using their credentials.
  • The result is based on the final answer key released on May 23 after reviewing objections.
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COMEDK UGET 2026 result to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard from comedk.orgCOMEDK UGET result 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 results are being released today, May 29 at 4 PM by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. For thousands of students who appeared for the entrance exam, this is the moment that determines where they stand and what their admission options actually look like.

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Where to check COMEDK UGET 2026 result

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1. Visit the official website - comedk.org.

2. Log in using their credentials.

3. Your scorecard and rank card will both be accessible.

The result carries real weight: over 150 private engineering colleges across Karnataka use COMEDK scores for admissions into BTech and related programmes. Your rank decides your options.

How the result was prepared

The UGET exam was conducted on May 9. Candidates raised objections to the provisional answer key; those were reviewed, and the final answer key came out on May 23. The result being declared today is based on that finalised key. So the scores reflect a process that's already gone through a round of scrutiny.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2026 scorecard

1. Go to comedk.org

2. Click on the "COMEDK UGET Result 2026" link

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Submit to view your result

5. Download and save the scorecard

Once you've downloaded it, go through every detail carefully. Don't just glance at the rank and close the tab.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Revaluation 2026: Application window opens today; Check fees, process, and guidelines

What comes next: Counselling

Results are just the first step. Counselling is expected to begin in June 2026. The process will run in stages: online registration, document verification, choice filling for colleges and courses, and then seat allotment rounds. COMEDK will release the full counselling schedule and detailed guidelines shortly. Stay close to official announcements so nothing catches you off guard.

Check your score, note your rank, and start thinking about your college preferences. The counselling window will open before long, and being prepared early makes the whole process a lot less stressful.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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