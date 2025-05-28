COMEDK UGET Answer Key, Response Sheet 2025 Released At comedk.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the COMEDK Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates can download the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key and response sheet by logging in with their credentials at the official website, comedk.org. If candidates find any discrepancies in the provisional answers, they can raise objections until May 30. The final answer key will be published on June 4, followed by the announcement of results on June 7.

Using the response sheet and answer key, candidates can estimate their scores. According to the COMEDK UGET 2025 marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Steps to challenge answer key here

Visit the official website - comedk.org Click on the COMEDK answer key 2025 link. Enter the required login credentials. The COMEDK answer key pdf will appear on the screen Select the answer you want to challenge. Explain and attach supporting documents. Submit and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Here’s how to download answer key

Go to the official COMEDK website. Click on the link for “COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key” on the homepage. The answer key PDF will open on your screen. Download and save the file to your device. Print a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Once the results are announced, the COMEDK counselling schedule will be made available on the official website. Candidates who obtain a valid rank can begin the counselling registration process once the link is activated online. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka publishes the cut-off ranks for each participating college after every counselling round. These cut-offs are presented as opening and closing ranks, which determine seat allotment for students.