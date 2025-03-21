COMEDK UGET Registration 2025 Deadline Extended Till March 24 At comedk.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. Candidates can now apply until March 24, 2025, instead of the previous deadline of March 20. To complete the application process, candidates must visit the official website at comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam is scheduled for May 10, 2025, and admit cards will be available from April 30. After registration, a correction window will be open from April 11 to April 14, 2025. During this period, candidates can edit details such as name, email ID, mobile number, and exam city preference.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 from a recognized board. They should have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with English as a compulsory subject. General category applicants need a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in PCM. SC, ST, and OBC candidates from Karnataka must secure at least 40% aggregate marks.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website comedk.org.

Click on the ‘COMEDK UGET 2025 Registrations’ link on the homepage.

Create an account by providing the required details.

Log in with your credentials, complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the payment.

Download the filled application form and print a copy for future reference.

COMEDK UGET Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam will be held online and will last for three hours. It will feature a total of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each worth one mark, resulting in a total score of 180. The exam will be divided into three sections—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—with each section containing 60 questions.

COMEDK UGET 2025: Application fee

According to the official announcement, the application fee for the COMEDK UGET exam is Rs 1,950, along with applicable convenience charges. Candidates applying for both the COMEDK UGET and the Uni-Graduate Engineering Entrance (Uni-GAUGE) Exam must pay a total registration fee of Rs 3,200.