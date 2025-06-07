COMEDK UGET Result 2025 Declared At comedk.org- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

COMEDK UGET Result 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the COMEDK UGET 2025 results for the Undergraduate Entrance Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official website – comedk.org. To view their rank cards, candidates must log in using their credentials. The scorecard will include important information such as personal details, qualifying marks, and result status.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Result: Toppers’ List

Shishir H Shetty Malik Jain Varun J Kumar Vennapusa Harshavardhan Reddy Nitesh Anand NB Ritesh Varshan Manojna Shreevijay Kalburgi G Saikiran Anurag Chaudhary Bhupathi Nithin Agnihotri

COMEDK UGET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website – comedk.org.

Click on the login link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number or user ID and password on the login page.

Click on the link to access the COMEDK UGET 2025 result.

Your result will appear on the screen – download it.

Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 exam was held on May 10, with a re-exam conducted on May 25 for candidates whose original test centres were affected by Operation Sindhoor.

COMEDK Engineering Counselling 2025 (Round 1) will begin with online registration and document upload starting at 4 PM on June 9, 2025. Candidates must complete both steps by 2 PM on June 18, 2025, to participate in the counselling process. The complete counselling schedule and guidelines will be released soon on the official website – comedk.org.