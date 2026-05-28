COMEDK UGET result 2026 to be out tomorrow at 4 PM; Check how to download scorecard

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has confirmed that the UGET 2026 results will be out tomorrow, May 29, 2026, at 4 PM. If you appeared for the exam, get your login credentials ready now. When results go live, you don't want to be scrambling for your application number and password.

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Result date and time

May 29, 2026, at 4 PM. That's the official declaration time. Results will only be accessible online through the COMEDK portal; there's no offline route. Once you're logged in, your scorecard will show your name, application number, marks obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status.

How to download your scorecard

Candidates must follow these steps to download their scorecard:-

1. Go to the official COMEDK website

2. Click on the "COMEDK UGET Result 2026" link

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Submit

5. Your scorecard appears on screen

6. Download it and save a copy somewhere safe

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Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once downloaded, go through every detail carefully:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Score obtained

Rank secured

Qualifying status

If anything looks incorrect, flag it immediately rather than waiting until counselling to raise the issue.

What comes after the result

Qualifying candidates can expect the counselling process to begin in June 2026. Registration for counselling and document uploads will happen through the official COMEDK website. Keep an eye on official announcements for the exact schedule it tends to move quickly once results are out.

Tomorrow at 4 PM is the moment thousands of Karnataka engineering and medical aspirants have been waiting for. Log in on time, download your scorecard, verify the details, and stay close to the official website for counselling updates. The next phase starts almost immediately after the results drop.